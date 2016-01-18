Ad
Andrzej Duda (L) and Donald Tusk, two Polish politicians on opposite sides of the political spectrum, met in Brussels (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU and Poland aim to calm tensions

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU council president Donald Tusk and Polish president Andrzej Duda attempted to calm tensions on Monday (18 January), a day before a debate about Poland in the European Parliament.

The new Polish government of the Law and Justice party (PiS) has been accused by critics of curbing the constitutional court’s ability to check on the government and putting party loyalists in charge of state broadcasters.

The European Commission last week launched for the first time a monitoring proc...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

