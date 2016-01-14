Polish PM: EU process won't lead to sanctions

Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo has said EU monitoring won’t lead to sanctions, while keeping up Warsaw’s attack on Dutch commissioner Frans Timmermans.

“There’s no risk of sanctions against Poland. The European Commission cannot impose punishments,” she told Polish TV on Thursday (14 January) morning.

“There’s no extraordinary procedure, just normal proceedings,” she claimed.

“The Polish case was just one of 12 [at Wednesday’s EU meeting]. Other issues included immigr...