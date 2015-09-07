Ad
euobserver
Several thousand farmers came to Brussels to protest (Photo: Peter Teffer)

EU farmers to get €500mn shot in the arm

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission is offering half a billion euros in support for the bloc's struggling agricultural sector, most notably for dairy farmers.

However, EU agriculture ministers were unable on Monday evening (7 September) to reach agreement on how to divide the money.

“A lot is still unclear”, Dutch minister for agriculture Sharon Dijksma told reporters after the meeting.

They agreed to meet again on Tuesday (15 September) in Luxembourg.

According to EU commissione...

Green Economy

