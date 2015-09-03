Ad
More than 1,000 tractors headed to Paris for a giant demonstration. (Photo: FNSEA)

French farmers blockade Paris in demand for aid

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Six columns of 1,038 tractors and 49 buses approached Paris on Thursday morning (3 September) to take part in a massive demonstration by farmers petitioning the French government and the EU for aid. \nFarmers planned to block access to the French capital before demonstrating in the city. Delegations representing the farmers will hold a meeting at the National Assembly and will later meet with prime minister Manuel Valls.

The farmers are demanding emergency measures for crisis-hit sector...

