Ad
euobserver
Most migrants entering the EU are now taking the Western Balkan route (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Migration hijacks EU-Balkan summit

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Migration is set to dominate a summit on the Western Balkans as senior commission officials, foreign ministers, and leaders gather in Vienna.

The summit on Thursday (27 August) comes amid the worst refugee crisis in Europe since WWII, as thousands of asylum seekers from Syria and elsewhere scramble across the Balkans to reach Hungary, as well as risking sea crossings to Italy or Greece.

Some 2,300 died in the first six months of this year. On Wednesday, another 50 were found dead ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU-bound migrants in Serbia risk winter exposure
Most migrants entering the EU are now taking the Western Balkan route (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections