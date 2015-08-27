Migration hijacks EU-Balkan summit

Migration is set to dominate a summit on the Western Balkans as senior commission officials, foreign ministers, and leaders gather in Vienna.

The summit on Thursday (27 August) comes amid the worst refugee crisis in Europe since WWII, as thousands of asylum seekers from Syria and elsewhere scramble across the Balkans to reach Hungary, as well as risking sea crossings to Italy or Greece.

Some 2,300 died in the first six months of this year. On Wednesday, another 50 were found dead ...