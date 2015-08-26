Ad
euobserver
European identity is socially constructed and requires input from all of us (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU needs a European Media Fund

Digital
EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Andre Wilkens and Markus Rhomberg, Berlin,

Someday the Greek crisis will be over. But this does not mean that the crisis in Europe will be over. Because this crisis is only an economic crisis on the surface: underneath, it is a serious European identity crisis.

If we want to make progress in the current crisis, we have to begin with identity and create a [European?] sense of "Yes, we can". However, this cannot easily be dictated from above or engineered by the EU institutions.

European identity is socially construc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Putin to spend €643mn on media this year
Emergency call on EU to save journalism
Europe and free speech: A race to the bottom?
European identity is socially constructed and requires input from all of us (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections