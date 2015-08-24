Ad
Train scare prompts talks on EU security

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Transport ministers are set to discuss security measures at train stations at their next meeting in October, after a gunman boarded the international high-speed Thalys train in Brussels.

The European Commission on Monday (24 August) said it wants security to be a top issue at the October meeting and is willing to propose new legislative measures, if necessary.

“We have shown that we are politically willing to discuss potential legislative measures at the Transport Council in Oct...

