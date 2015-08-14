Euro ministers meet on Greece in toxic atmosphere

Friday’s (14 August) Eurogroup meeting on the Greek bailout could see Germany push for tighter conditions and clash with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on debt relief.

Meanwhile, the Greek Parliament, on Friday morning, approved the bailout agreement and the required prior actions after almost 24 hours of discussions, which exposed the ever-deeper rift in Greek PM Alexis Tsipras' coalition.

Two hundred and twenty two MPs voted Yes, 64 voted No, including 32 from Tsipras' ow...