Where is Juncker?

Well that was short-lived. Our new "political" commission arrived on Monday (31 October), wobbled into being on Tuesday, had its highpoint on Wednesday, and shut up shop on Thursday.

There will (presumably) be fewer better opportunities to show how a revamped European Commission – breaking with the langue-de-bois of the past – might work than a veritable political maelstrom in which the president of that institution is caught up in the absolute, very, centre.

Yet the response to a...