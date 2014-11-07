Ad
The reviewed European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) in 2011 stressed the role of civil society bringing about deep and sustainable democracy (Photo: Globovision)

EU and Egypt: neighbourhood policy in coma

by Michel Tubiana, Brussels,

Europe cannot stand around cross-armed when Egypt’s new ruler is about to strike the final blow to independent civil society.

As Monday (10 November) is the last day Egyptian NGOs have to register with the ministry of social affairs, there is cause for extreme concern that tomorrow, the few remaining sites for free and critical debate in Egypt might simply disappear.

In its mandate, the newly-appointed European Commission has promised to promote stability at Europe’s borders and ...

