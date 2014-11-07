EU and Egypt: neighbourhood policy in coma

Europe cannot stand around cross-armed when Egypt’s new ruler is about to strike the final blow to independent civil society.
As Monday (10 November) is the last day Egyptian NGOs have to register with the ministry of social affairs, there is cause for extreme concern that tomorrow, the few remaining sites for free and critical debate in Egypt might simply disappear.
In its mandate, the newly-appointed European Commission has promised to promote stability at Europe’s borders and ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
