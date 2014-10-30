Ad
Russia claims France will deliver the warships mid-November (Photo: David Monniaux)

France denies warship delivery, as Russian bombers skirt EU airspace

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

France's controversial warship deal with Russia is hitting the headlines again, with a cacophony of statements and denials after a Russian minister published a French invitation to the hand-over ceremony.

Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin on Wednesday (29 October) published a letter on his Twitter page by the French constructor of Mistral warships, supposedly inviting Russian authorities to the ceremony in St...

