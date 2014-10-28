EU border agency 'overwhelmed' by offers of equipment

The EU’s border agency has received more offers of equipment than its needs as it approaches the end-of-week start date for its migrant surveillance operation in the Mediterranean.

“We launched a call for participation, we received an overwhelming response, far more equipment than we could use,” said Frontex spokesperson Izabella Cooper.

Triton, as the operation is called, now has two open sea patrol vessels, which can remain out at sea for days. It also has two coastal patrol ves...