Far-right Polish MEP saves Farage group

Nigel Farage’s eurosceptic group in the European Parliament has been saved by a Pole with unusual views on women.
The so-called EFDD group said on Monday (20 October) that Robert Iwaszkiewicz, from Poland’s far-right KNP party, has joined its ranks.
The news comes after a Latvian deputy abandoned Farage last week, leaving his group one nationality short of the minimum seven required by parliament rules.
The musical chairs is causing some controversy.
Hermann Kelly, ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
