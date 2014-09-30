New Austrian commissioner backs EU sanctions on Russia

The EU’s next neighbourhood commissioner was tougher than expected on Russia at his EU parliament hearing on Tuesday (30 September).

Johannes Hahn said the bloc should maintain sanctions and that Moscow has no right to veto its neighbours’ decisions.

He said his “first priority” in office will be to help solve the Ukraine crisis.

“I also want to move forward in our relations with Russia, but Russia should not underestimate the European Union’s resolve to stand by its prin...