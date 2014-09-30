Ad
Hahn: 'We can’t make any concessions to Russia' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

New Austrian commissioner backs EU sanctions on Russia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU’s next neighbourhood commissioner was tougher than expected on Russia at his EU parliament hearing on Tuesday (30 September).

Johannes Hahn said the bloc should maintain sanctions and that Moscow has no right to veto its neighbours’ decisions.

He said his “first priority” in office will be to help solve the Ukraine crisis.

“I also want to move forward in our relations with Russia, but Russia should not underestimate the European Union’s resolve to stand by its prin...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

