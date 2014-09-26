Ad
Commissioners will have to answer to 45 questions in three hours (Photo: EUobserver)

EP starts grilling new commissioners This WEEK

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Parliament will start grilling incoming EU commissioners this week, with the most problematic ones scheduled for Wednesday (1 October).

All 27 members of Jean-Claude Juncker's team of commissioners will appear in front of MEPs from Monday on. Each hearing will last three hours and MEPs will be able to ask a total of 45 questions, divided among political groups and specialised committees.

