German anti-euro party gains seats in state parliaments

Germany's anti-euro party Alternative for Germany (AfD) got a further boost on Sunday (14 September) entering two more state parliaments following regional votes.
“We are a party that is renewing the political landscape in Germany where people turn their back to traditional parties that have lost their profile," said AfD party head Bernd Lucke.
“One can't deny it anymore: the citizens are thirsting for political change," he added.
Preliminary results suggest the right-wing p...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
