German anti-euro party gains seats in state parliaments

Germany's anti-euro party Alternative for Germany (AfD) got a further boost on Sunday (14 September) entering two more state parliaments following regional votes.

“We are a party that is renewing the political landscape in Germany where people turn their back to traditional parties that have lost their profile," said AfD party head Bernd Lucke.

“One can't deny it anymore: the citizens are thirsting for political change," he added.

Preliminary results suggest the right-wing p...