Europe to make media, media to make Europe

Europe is weak and we have been reminded of its weakness again in recent months.
While the Ukrainian crisis has shown that Europe is an option much desired for a great part of Ukrainian society, it has also revealed that this desire is not universally shared there, and that Europe is powerless when facing Russia’s aggression.
The recent European elections have also highlighted a profound lack of interest in European politics and a strong backlash against the European Union. In s...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
