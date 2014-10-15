EU watchdog to close loophole on bank bonuses

The EU's banking watchdog is poised to close a loophole allowing banks to use special allowances in a bid to get round the bloc's rules on bonus payments.

Under the rules passed by MEPs and ministers in 2013, banks are allowed to pay staff bonuses on a ratio of up to 1:1 with wages, with an exemption to pay bonuses on a 2:1 basis with the approval of at least 66 percent of shareholders.

However, the European Banking Authority (EBA), which implements EU rules on lenders, was ordere...