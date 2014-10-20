EU counts tens of thousands of human trafficking victims

The EU registered 30,146 victims of human trafficking from 2010 to 2012, according to a European Commission report out on Friday 17 (October).
The vast majority were trafficked for sexual exploitation, with women and children suffering the most.
The latest trends offer a sobering glimpse into a crime that is thought to be significantly wider spread.
“We do not claim to have measured the full extent of trafficking,” said EU commissioner for home affairs Cecilia Malmstrom, wh...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
