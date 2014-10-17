Ad
euobserver
The UK is to raise the prospect of checks at EU airports at next week's sumit (Photo: SuperJet International)

EU states to step up Ebola screening in west Africa

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have agreed to step up Ebola screening at airports in west Africa but not in Europe, despite a British appeal.

“All the ministers who spoke want to increase screening at point-of-exit in the [affected] African countries”, EU health commissioner Tonio Borg said in Brussels on Thursday (16 October) after a meeting with 21 EU health chiefs.

“The [European] commission will undertake an immediate audit of screening systems in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone to check ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU health chiefs to debate entry screening for Ebola
