EU states to step up Ebola screening in west Africa

EU countries have agreed to step up Ebola screening at airports in west Africa but not in Europe, despite a British appeal.

“All the ministers who spoke want to increase screening at point-of-exit in the [affected] African countries”, EU health commissioner Tonio Borg said in Brussels on Thursday (16 October) after a meeting with 21 EU health chiefs.

“The [European] commission will undertake an immediate audit of screening systems in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone to check ...