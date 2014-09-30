Apple's tax deal illegal, EU commission tells Ireland

Ireland's tax arrangement with software giant Apple constitutes illegal state subsidy, the European Commission has said.

In a letter made public on Tuesday (30 September), but sent to the Irish government in June, the EU executive stated that its "preliminary assessment" was that Ireland's agreement with Apple did "confer an advantage" on the firm.

"That advantage is obtained every year and on-going, when the annual tax liability is agreed upon by the tax authorities," the commis...