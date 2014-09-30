Ad
euobserver
The European Commission is investigating Apple's tax arrangements in Ireland, as well as cases in the Netherlands and Luxembourg. (Photo: EUobserver)

Apple's tax deal illegal, EU commission tells Ireland

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Ireland's tax arrangement with software giant Apple constitutes illegal state subsidy, the European Commission has said.

In a letter made public on Tuesday (30 September), but sent to the Irish government in June, the EU executive stated that its "preliminary assessment" was that Ireland's agreement with Apple did "confer an advantage" on the firm.

"That advantage is obtained every year and on-going, when the annual tax liability is agreed upon by the tax authorities," the commis...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Ireland on the defensive in Apple tax row
EU to launch corporate tax probe into Ireland and others
The European Commission is investigating Apple's tax arrangements in Ireland, as well as cases in the Netherlands and Luxembourg. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections