euobserver
The EU's stability and growth pact will not be changed

EU fiscal rules won't be changed, says Juncker

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU's rules on debts and deficits will not be re-written, Jean-Claude Juncker told MEPs in his first speech as European Commission president.

“The rules will not be changed,” said Juncker, whose team was backed by the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (22 October). “We have to have budgetary discipline, we have to have flexibility and we have to have structural reforms as well,” he added.

Juncker's speech, during which he told deputies that his proposed €300 billio...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

