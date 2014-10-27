Ad
euobserver
David Cameron: making it harder for EU colleagues to help elaborate the reformed EU he says he needs ahead of the country's membership referendum.

EUobserved

When two worlds collide

EU Political
by EUobserver, Brussels,

Two worlds collided at the end of last week. The shrill, uncompromising one of British politics and the technocratic, dry, world of the European Commission.

From the get-go it was a vaguely ridiculous affair. There was the bill for €2.1bn for the UK only no-one (initially) knew how the figure was calculated.

British PM David Cameron was confronted with news of the unwanted bill (via an FT scoop) on Thursday afternoon. Into the evening and well into Friday there were still no prope...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEUobserved

Related articles

And then there was Frans
Death by 'hearings'
David Cameron: making it harder for EU colleagues to help elaborate the reformed EU he says he needs ahead of the country's membership referendum.

Tags

EU PoliticalEUobserved
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections