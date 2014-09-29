New commissioners file written replies ahead of EU hearings

Ahead of parliamentary hearings due to kick off on Monday (29 September), the new commissioners-to-be have replied in writing to questions from MEPs.

The written answers, seen by EUobserver, give reassurances and seek to pre-empt criticism on potential conflict of interests and independence from national governments.

Spain's Arias Canete, the next energy and climate commissioner, is expected to face a barrage of criticism in his hearing on Wednesday (1 October) about his and his f...