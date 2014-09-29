Ad
euobserver
The Swedish, Croatian, Maltese and German commissioners all have hearings on Monday (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

New commissioners file written replies ahead of EU hearings

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Ahead of parliamentary hearings due to kick off on Monday (29 September), the new commissioners-to-be have replied in writing to questions from MEPs.

The written answers, seen by EUobserver, give reassurances and seek to pre-empt criticism on potential conflict of interests and independence from national governments.

Spain's Arias Canete, the next energy and climate commissioner, is expected to face a barrage of criticism in his hearing on Wednesday (1 October) about his and his f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

MEPs prepare 'lively' hearings for new commissioners
Death by 'hearings'
EP starts grilling new commissioners This WEEK
The Swedish, Croatian, Maltese and German commissioners all have hearings on Monday (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections