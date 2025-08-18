Ad
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez promised 'everything possible and even more' to ensure people displaced by the flames could return to normal life (Photo: La Moncloa)

Spain’s Sánchez vows ‘climate pact’ as record wildfires rage

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Sunday (17 August) pledged to forge a national "climate pact” on the climate emergency, after returning from his vacation to visit the fire-hit northern region of Galicia where multiple blazes forced the closure of rail and road links to Madrid.

“The government of Spain will work now so that in September we can have the ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

