EU urges Turkey to do more, amid fresh talk of mini-Schengen

EU commission vice-president Frans Timmermans has urged Ankara to do more to stop migrants, as the Netherlands revives talk of mini-Schengen.

“The numbers are still way too high in Greece, between 2,000 to 3,000 people [arriving] every day. We cannot be satisfied at this stage,” he told reporters on Monday (11 January) following a meeting with Turkey's EU affairs minister, Volkan Bozkir.

The two sides spoke about Turkey's recent decision to introduce visa reguirements for Syrians ...