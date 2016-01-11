Ad
euobserver
Despite the bad weather, people fleeing persecution and war continue to arrive in Greece in large numbers (Photo: CAFOD Photo Library)

EU urges Turkey to do more, amid fresh talk of mini-Schengen

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU commission vice-president Frans Timmermans has urged Ankara to do more to stop migrants, as the Netherlands revives talk of mini-Schengen.

“The numbers are still way too high in Greece, between 2,000 to 3,000 people [arriving] every day. We cannot be satisfied at this stage,” he told reporters on Monday (11 January) following a meeting with Turkey's EU affairs minister, Volkan Bozkir.

The two sides spoke about Turkey's recent decision to introduce visa reguirements for Syrians ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Sweden keen to slow Europe's 'refugee highway'
Despite the bad weather, people fleeing persecution and war continue to arrive in Greece in large numbers (Photo: CAFOD Photo Library)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections