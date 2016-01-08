Poland in spotlight This WEEK

Controversial new laws on the constitutional tribunal and the media adopted recently in Poland will be in the spotlight this week in Brussels, as the EU Commission is expected to hold its first debate on Wednesday (13 January) on the rule of law in the Eastern European EU member state.

Critics say the legislation, rushed through by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which curtails the duties of the constitutional tribunal, effectively erases the system of checks and balances on the...