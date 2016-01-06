Ad
euobserver
British PM Cameron with ministers. "It will be open to individual ministers to take a different personal position", he said. (Photo: UK Parliament)

British ministers can campaign for EU exit

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

British prime minister David Cameron will authorise ministers to campaign for a UK exit from the EU even if it is not the government's position when a referendum is organised on the matter, probably this year.

"There will be a clear government position, but it will be open to individual ministers to take a different personal position while remaining part of the government," Cameron told MPs on Tuesday (5 January).

"My intention is that at the conclusion of the renegotiation, the g...

EU Political

EU Political
