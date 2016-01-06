British ministers can campaign for EU exit

British prime minister David Cameron will authorise ministers to campaign for a UK exit from the EU even if it is not the government's position when a referendum is organised on the matter, probably this year.
"There will be a clear government position, but it will be open to individual ministers to take a different personal position while remaining part of the government," Cameron told MPs on Tuesday (5 January).
"My intention is that at the conclusion of the renegotiation, the g...
