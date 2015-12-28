German politicians slam Greece on migration

Top German politicians have expressed frustration with Greece, the main entry point to the EU for the 1 million migrants and refugees who arrived in Europe this year, most of whom end up in Germany.

Germany's finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who has often been on collision course with Greek politicians over the last years of the country's debt crisis, on Sunday (27 Decmber) told Bild am Sonntag that Athens has for years ignored the rules that oblige migrants to file for asylum in th...