Over one million fled to the EU to seek international protection this year. (Photo: IFRC)

EU probes Greek border gaps, in Schengen threat

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is compiling a report on Greece that could see internal border controls increased from the six month limit to up to two years.

The move follows border tensions after some 800,000 people crossed into Greece since the start of the year and headed towards the mainland EU to seek international protection.

Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Hungary, Sweden and Norway all reintroduced the checks in response.

Some, like Hungary and Slovenia, also opted for barbed ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU internal borders may be reimposed for two years
