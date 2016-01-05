Ad
The rule of law framework should be applied to Poland and it should have already been used in Hungary (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Preventing the return of Europe's authoritarian right

by Michael Meyer-Resende, BERLIN,

So now it’s Poland. For the last five years Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban has dismantled democratic checks and balances and declared the end of the liberal aspect of liberal democracy.

The other EU member states and Brussels huffed and puffed, but did not want to take any serious action against the erosion of democracy.

Understandably there was little appetite for another EU crisis, but it was the moment to nip the idea of illiberal democracy in the bud before it spreads...

