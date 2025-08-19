Ad
euobserver
The EU should not exclude non-European companies from its internal market solely on the basis of their non-European origin (Photo: Author)

Column

Excluding non-EU companies is not right path for our tech development

Green Economy
Opinion
by Judith Arnal, Madrid,

In a world facing rather bleak demographic projections, future economic growth will largely hinge on productivity gains, themselves increasingly dependent on technological progress.

This helps explain why technology lies at the heart of today’s geopolitical competition: those who lead in emerging technologies are expected to shape...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Green EconomyOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Related articles

Listen: The AI race and its environmental cost
Max Schrems — Europe’s data fighter
How Meta enables deepfake financial scams — and EU AI Act isn't fixing it
Europe’s regulatory retreat on AI: a free lunch for Big Tech?
Listen: Google to sign EU’s AI code of practice. What are the concerns?
The EU should not exclude non-European companies from its internal market solely on the basis of their non-European origin (Photo: Author)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections