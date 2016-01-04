Ad
Mogherini and Zarif at Iran nuclear talks last year (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

EU in telephone diplomacy on Saudi-Iran crisis

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini has urged Saudi Arabia and Iran to avoid escalation over the Saudi execution of a Shia Muslim cleric.

Saudi authorities, on Saturday (2 January), hung and shot 47 people, including Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, a Shia Muslim cleric, who had been arrested in 2004 on terrorism charges.

He had taken part in anti-government protests, calling for democratic elections and for greater rights for the Shia minority in Saudi Arabia, a Sunni Muslim state...

