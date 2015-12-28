Ad
euobserver
Artur Mas: should he stay or go? (Photo: iSabadell)

Catalan separatists locked in leadership battle

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Three months after pro-independence parties in the Spanish region Catalonia obtained a majority of seats in the regional parliament, they are still in deadlock over who should head the regional government.

Outgoing centre-right regional president Artur Mas wants to continue his rule, but he needs the support from the far-left Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) party.

On Sunday (27 December) CUP members produced an unlikely impasse, as 1,515 voted in favour of Mas, and the exact amount...

