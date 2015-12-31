European capitals step up New Year's eve security

Fears of possible terrorist attacks ahead of the New Year celebrations have tightened security in major capitals, with both Brussels and Paris cancelling firework displays.
Despite scrapping its firework show, authorities in the French capital say the public gathering at the Champs Elysee avenue will continue as planned.
"After what our city has lived through, we have to send a signal to the world," said Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Wednesday (30 December).
Some 11,000 police...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.