Ad
euobserver
Official New Year celebrations in Brussels have been called off (Photo: Full-tactical)

European capitals step up New Year's eve security

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Fears of possible terrorist attacks ahead of the New Year celebrations have tightened security in major capitals, with both Brussels and Paris cancelling firework displays.

Despite scrapping its firework show, authorities in the French capital say the public gathering at the Champs Elysee avenue will continue as planned.

"After what our city has lived through, we have to send a signal to the world," said Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Wednesday (30 December).

Some 11,000 police...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Evidence of new terrorist plot in EU capital
Official New Year celebrations in Brussels have been called off (Photo: Full-tactical)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections