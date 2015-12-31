European capitals step up New Year's eve security

Fears of possible terrorist attacks ahead of the New Year celebrations have tightened security in major capitals, with both Brussels and Paris cancelling firework displays.

Despite scrapping its firework show, authorities in the French capital say the public gathering at the Champs Elysee avenue will continue as planned.

"After what our city has lived through, we have to send a signal to the world," said Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Wednesday (30 December).

Some 11,000 police...