Ad
euobserver
Hungary's Orban (l) and UK's Cameron (r) in Brussels in December. "It is very important that we are not considered as migrants," Orban said. (Photo: 10 Downing Street)

Hungary open to UK deal if it avoids discrimination

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary could accept the UK’s proposed changes to the EU, if the curbing of in-work welfare benefits does not discriminate against Hungarians working and paying taxes in the UK, prime minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday (7 January).

Orban, who hosted UK prime minister David Cameron in Budapest, said Hungary could largely support the UK’s efforts to reform the EU.

Hungary’s bellicose prime minister agrees with the idea of giving a bigger role to national parliaments, to have m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

UK talks: Cameron 'will have to face reality'
Poland to trade UK welfare for Nato bases
Cameron asks Germans to help keep Britain in EU
Hungary's Orban (l) and UK's Cameron (r) in Brussels in December. "It is very important that we are not considered as migrants," Orban said. (Photo: 10 Downing Street)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections