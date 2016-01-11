Kosovo mess: Made in the EU

On 25 August, Kosovo and Serbia signed the second “landmark” deal toward “normalisation of relations.” Building on an earlier accord, it clarifies arrangements for the Association/Community of Serb Municipalities (ASM) in Kosovo.

The EU and Kosovo, back in 2013, said the initial agreement was a “historic deal” which would clear the path for Kosovo’s EU integration.

The promises weren’t met: Kosovo has signed a conditional Stabil...