European insight from the Huawei Global Connectivity Index

The economy of all countries is transforming into a digital economy whether they like it or not. The rapid proliferation of cloud computing, Big Data and analytics, and mobility combined with many significant technology changes have created an ICT environment that has enabled the Internet of Things (IoT) to rise and become one of the key disruptive forces in our economic lifetimes.

The most important necessity for IoT — connectivity — will become so ubiquitous and widespread that by 2025 the number of IoT devices installed, connected, and autonomously managed will reach 100 billion.

This video provides insight to the endless possibilities of global economy digitization and a Better Connected World from the perspective of European Union.

The positive impact a Better Connected World can have on any country, socially and economically, is evident and correlates well with the dynamics around supply, demand, experience, and potential of connectivity. In fact, by measuring, analyzing, combining, and forecasting multiple connectivity dynamics, not only can a country's current status of economic health be determined in relation to others, but it can also be predicted. This can be done by calculating a Global Connectivity Index (GCI).

Huawei's 2015 Global Connectivity Index gives you in-depth analysis on how various countries are moving towards a connected, digitized economy. Benchmarking 50 economies in terms of connectivity, ICT usage, and digital transformation, the GCI provides an indicator of which countries are best poised for development and growth as well as an ICT planning reference for policymakers looking to embrace the digital economy.