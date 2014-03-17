Ad
Local officials said 96% of people voted to join Russia, but the EU and US say the vote has no credibility (Photo: osce.org)

Crimea: EU poised to respond with 'limited’ Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU ambassadors late on Sunday (16 March) agreed to impose a “limited” set of visa bans and asset freezes on Russia in reaction to the referendum in Crimea.

A diplomatic source said the late night meeting in Brussels “reached agreement on a list of names [of Russian officials] which is quite limited both in terms of their rank and the number of people.”

The contact added that southern countries, including Cyprus, Greece, Portugal, and Spain, which did not want a more hard-hitting ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

