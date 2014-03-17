Crimea: EU poised to respond with 'limited’ Russia sanctions

EU ambassadors late on Sunday (16 March) agreed to impose a “limited” set of visa bans and asset freezes on Russia in reaction to the referendum in Crimea.

A diplomatic source said the late night meeting in Brussels “reached agreement on a list of names [of Russian officials] which is quite limited both in terms of their rank and the number of people.”

The contact added that southern countries, including Cyprus, Greece, Portugal, and Spain, which did not want a more hard-hitting ...