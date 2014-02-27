Ad
The wind-down process of Hypo has cost Austrian taxpayers around €4 billion (Photo: EUobserver)

Haider's daughter to run in EU elections

by Florian Peschl, Vienna,

The daughter of the late far-right Austrian politician Joerg Haider Wednesday (26 March) announced she would run in the May EU election for the eurosceptic Alliance for the Future of Austria (BZOe).

At a press conference in Vienna Ulrike Haider-Querica said she was a "fervent European" but denounced the euro as an "elite project of bankers and investors" which should be put to a referendum in Austria.

A 37-year legal expert who has been teaching in Rome, her EU election launch is ...

