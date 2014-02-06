MEP transparency vote delayed 'until further notice'

The two largest political groups in the European Parliament are currently blocking a rule that would increase voting transparency at the committee level.
Both the centre-right EPP and the centre-left S&D groups on Thursday (6 February) delayed placing on the plenary agenda a procedural change that would require final legislative votes in committees to be electronically recorded and published for public scrutiny.
“It makes no sense for parliamentarians to refuse to disclose how the...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
