'The democratic legitimacy of the European Union is being called into question' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

MEP transparency vote delayed 'until further notice'

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The two largest political groups in the European Parliament are currently blocking a rule that would increase voting transparency at the committee level.

Both the centre-right EPP and the centre-left S&D groups on Thursday (6 February) delayed placing on the plenary agenda a procedural change that would require final legislative votes in committees to be electronically recorded and published for public scrutiny.

“It makes no sense for parliamentarians to refuse to disclose how the...

