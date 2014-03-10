Ukraine, data protection, and troika in spotlight this WEEK

Ukraine, data protection, and the performance of the troika in bailout countries, are among the top subjects set for debate and vote at the Strasbourg plenary session this week.
MEPs on Monday evening (10 March) will discuss the EU’s €11 billion aid package to stabilise a post-revolution Ukraine with a vote set for Wednesday.
The money, proposed last week by European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso, would come from the EU’s own budget and EU-based international financial ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
