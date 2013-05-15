Ad
Semeta - 'great disappointment' on tax transparency (Photo: European Parliament)

EU finance ministers draw blank on new tax law

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Austria and Luxembourg have blocked an EU deal to increase tax transparency.

Their finance ministers dug in their heels at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (14 May) despite pressure from major EU states.

Speaking to press after the event, EU taxation commissioner Algirdas Semeta described their intransigence as a "great disappointment."

He called on the EU to "get its house in order" on tax evasion and urged EU leaders to "rectify the situation" at a summit next week.

Benjamin Fox

Benjamin Fox

