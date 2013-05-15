EU finance ministers draw blank on new tax law

Austria and Luxembourg have blocked an EU deal to increase tax transparency.

Their finance ministers dug in their heels at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (14 May) despite pressure from major EU states.

Speaking to press after the event, EU taxation commissioner Algirdas Semeta described their intransigence as a "great disappointment."

He called on the EU to "get its house in order" on tax evasion and urged EU leaders to "rectify the situation" at a summit next week.

<...