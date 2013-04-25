Ad
Cahuzac: an estimated €1 trillion is lost to tax evasion each year (Photo: Parti socialiste/Mathieu Delmestre)

EU seeks quick deal on tax transparency

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU is hoping to reach agreement on automatic exchange of data on overseas bank accounts, according to a letter sent to national capitals on Wednesday (24 April).

A letter from Irish finance minister Michael Noonan and EU tax commissioner Algirdas Semeta, sent to national capitals, called on governments to agree on automatic information exchange and tax savings rules.

Ireland, currently holding the EU presidency, wants to a deal by the end of June.

The letter said "concr...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

