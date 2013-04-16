Ad
Doctors of the World in Athens say they treat one to six victims of racist abuse every week (Photo: SpaceShoe [Learning to live with the crisis])

Greece urged to 'take action' on neo-Nazi party

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Europe's human rights watchdog has said Greece should consider banning the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party for its violence, racism and hate-filled rhetoric against immigrants.

The Strasbourg-based Council of Europe says Greece needs to curb the activities of those who advocate racism and hate “including parties such as the neo-Nazi ‘Golden Dawn,' on which it should be possible to impose effective penalties or prohibition, if necessary.”

The conclusions were among many made in a 36-pag...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Political parties drive hate in EU, commission says
