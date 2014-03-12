Ad
euobserver
Geert Wilders - His party is polling top ahead of the May EU elections (Photo: Roel Wijnants)

Autocratic Wilders preaches against 'undemocratic' EU

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Utrecht,

Although he has never held a position in government, Geert Wilders is probably more famous in Europe than his Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

And his plans to cooperate with other eurosceptic rightist politicians such as France's Marine Le Pen after the May EU elections, mean his fame – or notoriety, depending on your stance – in Europe is set to increase.

His political longevity – he has been involved in Dutch politics for almost a quarter of a century – has meant he and his Freedom...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Dutch parties dress in same colours at EU level
Dutch EU elections: 'Are you for or against Europe?'
Geert Wilders - His party is polling top ahead of the May EU elections (Photo: Roel Wijnants)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections