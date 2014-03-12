Autocratic Wilders preaches against 'undemocratic' EU

Although he has never held a position in government, Geert Wilders is probably more famous in Europe than his Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

And his plans to cooperate with other eurosceptic rightist politicians such as France's Marine Le Pen after the May EU elections, mean his fame – or notoriety, depending on your stance – in Europe is set to increase.

His political longevity – he has been involved in Dutch politics for almost a quarter of a century – has meant he and his Freedom...