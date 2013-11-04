EU economic forecast this WEEK

The European Commission will Tuesday publish its economic forecasts for the 28 member states - prognoses that shape Brussels' recommendations to national governments to keep their economies in line with EU fiscal rules.
One of the big questions will be the state of Germany's budget surplus, which was €8.5bn in the first half of this year. Several analysts have said Germany needs to do more - such as raising wages and boosting domestic demand - help struggling southern Eurozone countries...
