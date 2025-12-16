Russia is 'profound, enduring' threat, direct EU neighbours warn

Russia's EU neighbours have declared it "a profound and enduring threat to European security and stability" at a summit in Helsinki.
Moscow's "complex hybrid operations and acts of sabotage against Europe are increasing. Russia is showing recklessness and disregard for the safety and security of others," said the eight leaders on Tuesday (16 December), from Fi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
