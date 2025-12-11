Ad
Moscow. The EU sanctions gave extra detail on Dougan, a former US marine and policeman, who fled sexual harassment charges to Russia in 2016, where he gained asylum and became a fake-news king. (Photo: Syuqor7)

EU adopts mini Russia sanctions, despite US peace talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A US ex-marine, a French former intelligence officer, and a Swiss ex-colonel are to join enablers of Russia's 'shadow fleet' on EU blacklists next week.

American former marine and policeman John Dougan, French soldier-turned pro-Kremlin propagandist Xavier Moreau, and Swiss officer turned conspiracy theorist Jacques Baud are to be put under an EU visa ban and ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

