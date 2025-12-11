EU adopts mini Russia sanctions, despite US peace talks

A US ex-marine, a French former intelligence officer, and a Swiss ex-colonel are to join enablers of Russia's 'shadow fleet' on EU blacklists next week.
American former marine and policeman John Dougan, French soldier-turned pro-Kremlin propagandist Xavier Moreau, and Swiss officer turned conspiracy theorist Jacques Baud are to be put under an EU visa ban and ...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.