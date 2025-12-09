Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas at the EU Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: EU Parliament )

Keep calm despite Trump 'provocation', Kallas tells EU

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Europe's top diplomat tried to avoid a "word-fight" with the US, but president Donald Trump issued more anti-EU slurs on Tuesday (9 December). 

Reacting to the White House's new anti-EU national security...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU Commission reassures Belgian firm Euroclear on Russian assets
Be ready to fill US void in Europe after fresh Trump security shift, warns EU defence chief
Ukraine needs frozen Russian money by spring, EU defence chiefs warn Belgium
Macron pushes EU case on trade and Ukraine in China visit
EU arms firms' income surges due to Ukraine war
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas at the EU Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: EU Parliament )

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections